France’s scientific council says coronavirus lockdown should last ‘at least six weeks’

A deserted Champ de Mars in Paris as France enters the second week of a lockdown to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak spread in France should probably last at least six weeks after it has been put in place, a scientific council on the virus said on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The scientific council, which advises French President Emmanuel Macron on the coronavirus crisis, also said that the lockdown was at present the only really efficient strategy.

"The lockdown needs to be strictly implemented", it said in a statement.

The council also said it was “necessary to strengthen” the containment measures without providing details.

‘Only truly operational strategy’

Noting that three weeks were needed to obtain an initial estimate of the impact of the lockdown, the council said, "Containment is currently the only truly operational strategy, as the alternative policy of large-scale screenings and isolation of those detected is not currently feasible on a national scale."

A decision to end the lockdown "could be taken on the basis of epidemiological indicators. in particular the saturation of hospital services and especially of intensive care units”. The government will also have to ensure that the elements of a post-confinement strategy are operational, the council added.

‘Full transparency’ on medical equipment

Members of the council also issued an "alert” on "the real or perceived shortage of various types of equipment, starting with essential health protection equipment".

They recommended that the government “should provide full transparency and clarity” to answer questions from hospitals and health care providers about existing stocks and how services will be supplied.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe