China: The slow return to normality

The Great Wall of China partially re-opened to visitors on Tuesday, two months after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was the latest sign that life in China is slowly starting to return to normal.

Beijing Zoo also re-opened its doors on Tuesday, while on the streets of major cities crowds and traffic are slowly returning as restaurants, businesses and public spaces re-open.

As global cases of the virus continue to rise and countries around the world go into lockdown, China is lifting restrictions including in Hubei province, once the epicentre of the outbreak where a two-month lockdown came to an end on Wednesday,

Restrictions in Hubei’s capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged, are set to be lifted on April 8.

China has recorded over 80,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,200 deaths.

But the number of new cases has fallen drastically in recent weeks.

Now the country is taking measures to prevent new imported cases arriving from abroad.

