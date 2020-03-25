French hospital federation chief says country's coronavirus death toll higher than official tally

A French rescue team carries a patient infected with coronavirus on a stretcher before the patient is to be transferred by a helicopter of the civil security (Securite Civile) from Strasbourg University hospital to Pforzheim in Germany, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France on March 24, 2020. © Christian Hartmann, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus is much higher than the official daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals and does not include those dying at home or in retirement homes, the head of the hospitals federation said.