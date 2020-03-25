Skip to main content
French hospital federation chief says country's coronavirus death toll higher than official tally

Issued on:

A French rescue team carries a patient infected with coronavirus on a stretcher before the patient is to be transferred by a helicopter of the civil security (Securite Civile) from Strasbourg University hospital to Pforzheim in Germany, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France on March 24, 2020.
A French rescue team carries a patient infected with coronavirus on a stretcher before the patient is to be transferred by a helicopter of the civil security (Securite Civile) from Strasbourg University hospital to Pforzheim in Germany, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France on March 24, 2020. © Christian Hartmann, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus is much higher than the official daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals and does not include those dying at home or in retirement homes, the head of the hospitals federation said.

"We only know the data provided by hospitals... The increase in the official data is already major, but the absolute numbers would no doubt be effectively much higher if we aggregated what is happening in retirement homes as well as the people who die at home," Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospitals federation, said on France Info radio.

(REUTERS)

