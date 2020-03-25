Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Newly-minted Kosovo government ousted in no-confidence vote amid coronavirus chaos

Issued on: Modified:

Armend Nimani, AFP | The Leader of the Vetevendosje Party and parliamentary elections candidate for Prime Minister Albin Kurti (C) addresses his supporters as they celebrate their victory in Pristina on October 6, 2019.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Kosovo lawmakers dismissed the government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti in a no-confidence vote triggering a political crisis as the Balkan country is trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertising

With 82 votes against it in the 120-seat parliament the cabinet did not survive the vote, initiated by coalition partner the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), less than two months since it came to power.

It remains unclear how the government will continue its work as the country cannot hold snap elections due to the spread of coronavirus.

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.