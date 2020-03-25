Skip to main content
Spain overtakes China’s coronavirus toll with 3,434 deaths

A health worker pushes a woman on a wheelchair outside the Burgos Hospital (UBU) on March 21, 2020, in Burgos, in northern Spain.
A health worker pushes a woman on a wheelchair outside the Burgos Hospital (UBU) on March 21, 2020, in Burgos, in northern Spain. © Cesar Manso, AFP
Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said.

The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said.

