Spain overtakes China’s coronavirus toll with 3,434 deaths

A health worker pushes a woman on a wheelchair outside the Burgos Hospital (UBU) on March 21, 2020, in Burgos, in northern Spain. © Cesar Manso, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said.