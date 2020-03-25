Triathlon champion Brownlee to extend Olympic career after Tokyo delay

Alistair Brownlee (R)will delay a career move to run in the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year as he bids for a third successive triathlon title, with younger brother Jonny (L) again set to be a major rival

London (AFP)

Double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee confirmed Wednesday that he will defend his title at the Tokyo Games after they were postponed until 2021.

Britain's Brownlee, 31, is planning to switch from short course events to 'Ironman' races following the Olympics in Japan, which were originally scheduled to start on July 24 but will now take place no later than summer next year following Tuesday's decision to push back the event.

"Tokyo 2020 would have 100 percent been my last short distance race, and I am now going to have to extend it for another year," Brownlee told the UK's Press Association.

Gold medallist in London in 2012 and in Rio four years later, Brownlee was training with medal-winning brother Jonny in New Mexico, USA when he heard about the delay.

"The logical conclusion is that it will be more difficult because I will be another year older. But you never know what is going to happen in a year in endurance sport," added Brownlee, who is the only triathlete to have claimed back-to-back gold medals at the Olympics.

"It is going to be a challenge but there are a lot of people in a far worse position than me.

"The Olympics are an inspirational thing, but when people are in hospital losing their lives, it seems inappropriate if any of those resources are being put into a sporting event."

