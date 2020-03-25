World Cup winner White appointed Bulls director of rugby

Jake White has coached sides across the globe since winning the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Rugby World Cup winning coach Jake White has been appointed director of rugby at the struggling Blue Bulls, the South African franchise announced on Wednesday.

White, 56, led the Springboks to the Webb Ellis trophy in 2007 and has had spells with Australia's Brumbies, France's Montpellier and most recently Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

"His credentials speak for itself and we know his contributions are only going to improve our rugby across the board," the Bulls' CEO Alfonso Meyer said in a statement.

"Jake's appointment is yet another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era," he added.

White has signed a deal to keep him at Loftus Versfeld until the 2023 World Cup and takes over after Alan Zondagh stepped down in February.

The Pretoria-based Bulls had recorded just one victory in six games before the Super Rugby season was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to re-build a winning culture at Loftus, and that will no doubt bring the fans back to their beloved Loftus Versfeld. This won't be easy, but we are up for it," White said.

© 2020 AFP