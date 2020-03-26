Skip to main content
Over 500,000 volunteers to help Britain’s NHS cope with coronovirus outbreak

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first remote news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain on March 25, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first remote news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain on March 25, 2020. © Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters
More than half a million people volunteered to help the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) since Tuesday to cope with the coronavirus crisis after a government appeal for volunteers. 

The volunteers will "be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients, they'll be bringing patients home from hospital, [and] very importantly, they'll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home", UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a news conference.

"They will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus," he added. 

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

