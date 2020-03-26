Over 500,000 volunteers to help Britain’s NHS cope with coronovirus outbreak
More than half a million people volunteered to help the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) since Tuesday to cope with the coronavirus crisis after a government appeal for volunteers.
The volunteers will "be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients, they'll be bringing patients home from hospital, [and] very importantly, they'll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home", UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a news conference.
"They will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus," he added.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
