Over 500,000 volunteers to help Britain’s NHS cope with coronovirus outbreak

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first remote news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain on March 25, 2020.

More than half a million people volunteered to help the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) since Tuesday to cope with the coronavirus crisis after a government appeal for volunteers.

The volunteers will "be driving medicines from pharmacies to patients, they'll be bringing patients home from hospital, [and] very importantly, they'll be making regular phone calls to check on and support people who are staying on their own at home", UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a news conference.

"They will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus," he added.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

