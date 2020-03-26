England coach Jones takes pay cut amid coronavirus crisis

Advertising Read more

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

England coach Eddie Jones is to join other top officials at Twickenham in taking a pay cut of more than 25 percent for up to three months as the Rugby Football Union tightens its belt in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Jones is the highest paid coach in international rugby union, earning a reported £750,000 ($912, 522) per year.

The 60-year-old Australian took England to last year's World Cup final in Japan, where they lost to South Africa.

His current deal expires next year and it remains to be seen if the RFU will extend the former Wallaby and Japan boss's contract to run through to the next World Cup, in France in 2023.

The RFU, the governing body for the game in England, announced Wednesday it expects to lose up to £50 million ($59 million) over the next 18 months as a result of the economic crisis triggered by having to suspend the game as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The RFU said then its executive board would take cuts of more than 25 percent and Thursday saw it confirm that Jones was following suit

"Eddie Jones alongside the RFU executive team will be taking a cut in remuneration in excess of 25 percent," said a RFU spokeswoman.

"The RFU is in consultation with colleagues and the wider coaching team about a temporary three-month reduction to salaries."

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney added: "Eddie is overseas at present and when I contacted him regarding our executive pay reduction proposals he immediately agreed (to take a pay cut)."

