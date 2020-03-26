Skip to main content
$2 trillion coronavirus bailout package passes US Senate, heads to House

(FILE PHOTO) U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the final senator, Senator James Inhofe (R-OK) as the Chief Justice presides over the start of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in this frame grab from video shot in the U.S. Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. © US Senate via Reuters
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

By a vote of 96-0 the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.

