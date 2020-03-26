$2 trillion coronavirus bailout package passes US Senate, heads to House
Issued on: Modified:
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.
Advertising
By a vote of 96-0 the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.
(REUTERS)
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe