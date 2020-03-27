In the first edition of our new show "Confinement", FRANCE 24 reports on how France is coping with the coronavirus outbreak. The country has been under lockdown since March 17, but our team of reporters is continuing to inform you about this unprecedented situation. We bring you four reports showing how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of us all.

We begin in Paris, where our reporters James André and Armelle Caux witnessed a capital that's never been so empty – or so silent.

Also, Alexandra Renard and Luke Shrago report on how French police are patrolling the streets to ensure that people only leave their homes during the lockdown for authorised exceptions.

The confinement means that the poorest and most vulnerable in society are hit hard. Catherine Norris-Trent and Hanane Saidani report on how the lockdown is affecting French charities who help those in need.

And we report on a group of seamstresses in the French region of Normandy who are coming together to make their own face masks to protect medical staff from the coronavirus. Julie Dungelhoeff, Catherine Nicholson and Catherine Viette have the story.

