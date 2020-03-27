Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French PM warns of ‘extremely high’ surge in country’s coronavirus cases

Issued on: Modified:

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe leaves after the first meeting of the Research and Expertise Analysis Committee (CARE) at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France on March 24, 2020.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe leaves after the first meeting of the Research and Expertise Analysis Committee (CARE) at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France on March 24, 2020. © Ludovic Marin, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France's prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned that the situation would be "difficult in the days to come."

Advertising

"We find ourselves in a crisis that will last, in a health situation that will not improve any time soon," Edouard Philippe said after a cabinet meeting held by videoconference.

(AFP)

 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.