French PM warns of ‘extremely high’ surge in country’s coronavirus cases

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe leaves after the first meeting of the Research and Expertise Analysis Committee (CARE) at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France on March 24, 2020. © Ludovic Marin, REUTERS

Text by: NEWS WIRES

France's prime minister raised the alarm Friday over an "extremely high" surge in coronavirus cases in the country and warned that the situation would be "difficult in the days to come."