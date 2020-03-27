Skip to main content
Grocery shopping amid the pandemic: Which protective measures should we take?

What protective measures should you take when you go grocery shopping?
What protective measures should you take when you go grocery shopping? © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Faced with the potential contamination of the deadly coronavirus, which protective measures should we take as we fulfill our daily tasks, such as grocery shopping? FRANCE 24’s Mairead Dundas takes a look at the the do's and don'ts.

Should you use gloves while shopping? For how many hours should you leave your groceries untouched when you get home from the store? How long do you need to wash your hands to be sure to have washed off any potential coronavirus droplets – and how should you wash your vegetables?

FRANCE 24 talks to an expert to find out what's advised and what's not. 

Click on the player above to watch the full report 

