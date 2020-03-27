Skip to main content
Trump signs $2.2 trillion US stimulus package into law

A file photo of US President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 17, 2020.
A file photo of US President Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 17, 2020. © Leah Millis, REUTERS
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, calling the bill much-needed relief for American workers reeling from the economic tumult caused by the coronavirus.

Donald Trump signed the bill in an Oval Office ceremony surrounded by Republican lawmakers and members of his administration shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved the massive spending package.

Under the plan, many single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child.

The signing came the after the U.S. government on Thursday reported nearly 3.3 million new weekly jobless claims. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 1,200 from the virus.

(AP)

