Coronavirus: 'The fight has only just begun,' says French PM

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe warned on Saturday that "the first 15 days of April will be even more difficult than the last 15 days which have just passed" in France's coronavirus crisis, adding that, "The fight has only just begun."

France has been under virtual lockdown since March 17 and Philippe said on Friday that the unprecedented peacetime restrictions on public life would remain in place until at least April 15. The coronavirus has killed some 2,000 people in France and infected nearly 33,000 others, according to official numbers.

Public gatherings are banned, schools and universities are closed and all non-essential businesses have shut down, with people allowed out of their homes only to buy groceries, carry out essential work, exercise or seek medical care.

As well as telling France that the coronavirus crisis will become even more difficult in the weeks to come in his press conference on Saturday, Philippe hailed the "collective effort" of the country's "admirable" and "courageous" healthcare workers.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

