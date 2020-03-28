Spain sets grim new record with 832 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Issued on: Modified:
The death toll in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said.
Advertising
Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5,690 fatalities. The number of cases have jumped to 72,248 as the country moves to significantly increase testing.
(AFP)
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe