Spain sets grim new record with 832 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Municipal workers wearing protective gear seal the niche of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim at El Salvador cemetery in Vitoria, Spain, March 27, 2020. REUTERS - VINCENT WEST

The death toll in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said.