UK coronavirus death toll surges, surpassing 1,000

A member of the military outside the Excel Centre, London while it is being prepared to become the NHS Nightingale Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday.

"As of 5:00pm on March 27, 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the health ministry said, while more than 17,000 people have been infected.

The rising death toll comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating but would still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday, a day after his weekly question-and-answer session in parliament’s House of Commons.

Hours after the prime minister’s announcement, the UK's Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

