Coronavirus: France reports record 418 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll surpasses 3000

An Emergency Medical Aid Service (SAMU) van transporting a Covid-19 affected patient arrives at the Centre hospitalier de la Cote Basque in Bayonne, France on March 29, 2020.

French health authorities reported 418 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 3,024 or an increase of 16%, France becoming the fourth country to cross the 3,000 fatalities threshold after China, Italy, and Spain.

The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

French health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the number of cases had risen to 44,550, a rise of 11% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 5,107 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 10% compared to Monday, an increase speeding up again after slowing for two days.

(REUTERS)

