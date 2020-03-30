French high-school students will take finals despite lockdown, minister says

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer tried to reassure parents and students about the completion of the 2020 school year, in light of the coronavirus lockdown.

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on Monday said he would announce details of the 'baccalauréat' final exams by the end of the week as French schools entered their third week of a lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with French radio station Europe 1, Blanquer assured worried parents that the baccalaureate exams would be held this academic year so that “students are not wronged” and “don't lose a year”.

Blanquer explained that he had "been in discussions for several days and throughout the past week with all the representative organisations, teachers, parents and high-school students” to accommodate different opinions and try to arrive at a consensus.

French schools have been shut since March 16, a day before the entire nation was put under a strict lockdown. School children across France have since been following their curriculum with their teachers by video and email and via televised school programmes on national television.

Last week, Blanquer said school children could be forced to stay home until May 4. When asked whether the school year could be extended into the summer holidays, he said that, now at least, the intention was not to cut into the summer holidays.

