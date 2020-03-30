‘Our lives under lockdown’: How the French are dealing with social isolation

France has been under lockdown since March 17 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From keeping fit to learning how to cook or play guitar: FRANCE 24 spoke to people across France, under lockdown since March 17, to find out how they are coping with home confinement amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertising Read more

Like three billion people across the planet, people in France have been told to stay indoors to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Anhe, Myriam, Pauline and the Santi family come from a range of backgrounds – Anhe lives alone in his Paris apartment with no outdoor space while Pauline is one of five people staying at her mother’s home in the suburbs.

But all have found ways to make the best of being confined to their homes and have even found upsides to life under lockdown.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe