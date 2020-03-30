Spain’s health crisis chief catches coronavirus as infections top China’s tally

Mayor of Barcelona, Spain, Ada Colau, right, visits a section of the Vall d'Hebron Hospital for coronavirus patients in the city.

Spain’s health emergency chief Fernando Simon tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Monday as the number of confirmed cases rose to 85,195, surpassing China’s infection tally.

Advertising Read more

Simon, who led the country's response to the coronavirus epidemic, maintaining regular contact with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tested positive for the virus, health official Maria Jose Sierra told a news conference Monday.

Sierra also announced she was replacing Simon as head of Spain’s centre for health emergencies.

The announcement came as Spain on Monday became the third country to surpass China in infections after the US and Italy.

With a population of only 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain’s tally of infections reached 85,195, a rise of 8 percent from the previous day. Spain also reported 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the virus to 7,300.

It was the first decline in the number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Thursday in Spain, which has the world's second most deadly outbreak after Italy. Spain recorded 838 virus deaths on Sunday.

Officials have pointed to a slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases and expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak was approaching.

Sanchez on Saturday announced even stricter lockdown measures, forcing all non-essential workers in the nation of around 47 million residents to stay home for the next two weeks.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe