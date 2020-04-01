Cycling shutdown extended until June, Criterium postponed

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The cycling race shutdown was extended until June on Wednesday meaning French one-week stage race the Criterium du Dauphine will be postponed.

The Criterium had been scheduled to start in Clermont Ferrand on May 31st, while the only remaining key Tour de France warm up race not yet postponed is the Tour de Suisse.

The Union Cycliste Internationale made the announcement Wednesday due to coronavirus and said it would "prolong the suspension of cycling competitions until 1 June 2020, and until further notice".

The UCI president David Lappartient said the ban extended to all cycling disciplines.

The UCI says it is preparing a new potential calendar taking into account different scenarios and will present it in the coming weeks.

The Criterium is organised by the same ASO group that runs the Tour de France and is generally the key weathervane for rider form at the Tour.

Last season the race was won by Jakob Fuglsang while Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe both shone.

All three headed to the Tour de France under the spotlight.

ASO asked for support and understanding as they work towards finding a new date for one of the greatest races on the international cycling calendar.

© 2020 AFP