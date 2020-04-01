France reports new daily record of 509 coronavirus deaths, surpasses 4,000 deaths in total

A medical staff member pushes a stretcher on a platform at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Paris, France on April 1, 2020.

France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4,032.

There are now 24,639 people hospitalised in France with Covid-19, with 6,017 of them in intensive care, the country's Health Agency Director Jérôme Salomon told reporters in his daily update.

On Tuesday, France's death toll had risen by 499.

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

Today's figures make France the fourth country to pass the 4,000-fatalities threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

