Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

File photo of a healthcare worker near the entrance of the emergency unit in Madrid, Spain March 28, 2020. REUTERS - Sergio Perez
Text by: FRANCE 24

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

The country's total death toll caused by the coronavirus outbreak was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry. 

Over 6,000 people were in intensive care, the data showed.

Burials via video calls a grim reality for coronavirus-hit Spain

The massive jump in toll figures came as Spain's Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva warned the country's 2020 budget deficit would widen "significantly but temporarily" as a result of the measures taken to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at the same conference, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said 2.3 million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits, costing the state around 1.22 billion euros ($1.33 billion) a month.

Spain has recorded the world's second-highest tally of deaths from Covid-19, after Italy. 

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

