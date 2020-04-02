Tour of Flanders rides on, in virtual reality

This year will be different: to win the 2019 Tour of Flanders, Alberto Bettiol of EF Education covered 267 kilometres of Belgian countryside in 6 hours 18 minutes and 49 seconds

Brussels (AFP)

The Tour of Flanders, scheduled for Sunday but cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be replaced by a short virtual race, Belgian television Sporza announced on Thursday.

The Flemish public television channel and the organisers of the classic, one of cycling's five one-day 'monuments', has recruited 13 riders to race on rollers by riders from the confinement of their own homes.

The field is led by defending champion Alberto Bettiol, an Italian and several prominent Belgians including Remco Evenepoel, Greg Van Avermaet and Wout Van Aert. The "Ronde 2020" will be broadcast on TV from 3.30 pm and will last an hour.

The riders will cover the last 32 kilometres, over the race's final two climbs, Oude-Kwaremont and Paterberg.

The commentary will be provided by the usual Sporza team.

