Alone and vulnerable to coronavirus (3/3): Don't let the elderly "slide"

A nurse wears a protective face mask as she speaks to an ill patient, on March 4, 2020, in an EHPAD (Housing Establishment for Dependant Elderly People) in Brest, western France, amid a spread of COVID-19, the new coronavius.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, social workers are continuing to work with the fragile populations in their care. Nicolas Bresse runs a facility for the elderly in the Cher region of France and is concerned not only about the spread of Covid-19, but also about the effects of isolation on residents.

"We have to make decisions today. We don't know if they'll be good or bad," Bresse said. He and his teams are facing a twofold problem: inhibiting the spread of the coronavirus in the residence, but also preventing confinement from leading to a loss of autonomy for the elderly.

Bresse said he had been able to anticipate his facility’s needs.

"During the first phase of the epidemic, we managed to stockpile by working with local pharmacies. So we were properly equipped with hydro-alcoholic gel and we had enough masks. Now we have allocations from the ARS [Regional Health Agency]," he explained, proud of the functioning of his facility, a Home and Residence for the Elderly and his team.

Marpa facilities house people who are able to live independently and make up a network of 200 homes in France. The one in Val d'Arnon, in the Cher region in central France, has 21 residents who each has his or her own individual living space but who benefits from support services, including laundry and group meals.

A small facility that was able to be nimble in its response

Unlike an Ehpad [Residential Facility for Elderly Dependent Persons], "we are not a medical facility at all. We don't have caregivers on site. Our residents remain autonomous, but they need to be together to feel secure and break the solitude," said Bresse. "It's also a type of care that promotes good ageing. The offices of independent nurses and home helpers are involved in all aspects of personal care."

Bresse believes that being a "small facility" made it possible to better react to the arrival of coronavirus. He was able to take the necessary measures without upsetting the residents' daily routines, despite confinement.

"Usually there are six of us working here regularly. We now do most of the cleaning and laundry ourselves, so we don't have to come and go. We've limited interaction with families and the visits of professionals. The staff who come from outside are equipped as best they can be. We had anticipated this and now we are moving towards a closed shop," he said.

The residents of the facility in du Val d'Arnon © Marpa Val d'Arnon

"Our role is to reassure. And many people have realised how dangerous this virus is for them," Bresse continued. "The coronavirus has changed the dynamics of the place a little bit. Without family visits, residents have less personal space. They turn more to other residents to compensate.

Letters to break up the isolation

One of the aims of the Marpa is to enable older people to maintain a place in society. That is usually done by organising visiting speakers or visits from primary school pupils. With coronavirus preventing this, the Marpa of Val d'Arnon sidestepped the problem through letters:

"Someone had sent us a card saying they were thinking of us at this complicated time. We didn't know her. It was a nice idea. I put it on my personal Facebook account. The post was shared, so much so that other letters started coming in," Bresse said with a smile.

"We've received about 20 letters. "Someone is in charge of going through them, and then they're posted for everyone. It breaks the isolation," he says. "The idea is to occupy the minds of the elderly so they don’t grow anxious."

Bresse also hopes to help residents stay in touch with their families by helping them use webcams and smartphones for videoconferencing calls. And he noted that the crisis has cemented local solidarity. Families and local figures are volunteering to help. One example: the tree nursery has decorated the areas around the building to brighten up daily life in the facility.

Isolation alone in a room: not as good an idea as it seems

An announcement by the Ministry of Health has, however, dealt a blow to the morale of this incurable "optimist", as he calls himself. On March 28, Minister of Solidarity and Health Olivier Véran called for Ehpad-type establishments to move towards individual isolation for each of their residents in order to further protect the elderly against the coronavirus.

For Bresse, this obvious health solution also has a downside in the long term: "We are certainly facing a health crisis, but there is a risk of having a traumatic crisis once that has passed. They will have survived but will have lost their autonomy. We will have degraded our old people. If they let themselves go, they will regress. From there, it will be impossible to get back to the mechanisms of yesteryear," he said.

"Someone who hasn't been walking every day, he won't be walking again in two months if he hasn't walked all that time. Someone who is cognitively degenerating, if we don't continue to offer him interactions, contacts, a rhythm, he's going to go out of kilter and let himself slide…And to let oneself slide, in an elderly person, is death, nothing else."

"That's what makes this crisis so complicated for workers. The whole point in normal times is to plan ahead to stay the course. Now we're no longer in projection mode, we're in daily mode and that's what's worst for our residents, for us, for everyone," he sighed. In the end, his facility had to confine residents in their rooms.

A team that helps weather the storm

Fortunately, Bresse has a team he can count on to help his residents overcome this challenge.

"The work of the teams is to be commended. There's a huge workload and they're mobilized. In this kind of situation, the teams come together and we all move forward together for the well-being of the residents," he said. "In the long term, it will be difficult to avoid wear and tear. But for now, we're moving forward one step at a time."

Ever the optimist, Bresse concludes with hopeful vigor: "Everything's turned upside down, but we're going to make it! We have to remain mobilised, positive and invested in order to reinvent ourselves."

