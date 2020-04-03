‘Lebanon has so far been able to contain the spread of the virus’

Rami Adwan, Lebanon's ambassador in Paris, spoke to FRANCE 24 on Friday about measures taken by his government to fight the coronavirus pandemic and plans to repatriate Lebanese nationals abroad.

Adwan said Lebanese authorities had so far succeeded in containing the spread of the virus by taking swift action, such as closing the country’s airports and ports “as soon as the global pandemic was declared”.

“This has resulted in a lot of Lebanese nationals being stuck outside the country,” he acknowledged, adding that the country would start repatriating its citizens in France and elsewhere on Sunday, in coordination with the national carrier Middle East Airlines.

Lebanon has recorded just over 500 confirmed infections and 17 deaths from the coronavirus, prompting the government last month to introduce a nighttime curfew.

