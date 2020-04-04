France reports 441 coronavirus hospital deaths in most recent 24-hour period
France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus hospital deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day.
The day’s tally brought the country’s death toll total to 7,560 since the epidemic began, top health official Jérôme Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 have died in hospital.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
