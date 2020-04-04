Skip to main content
France reports 441 coronavirus hospital deaths in most recent 24-hour period

In this photo taken on March 28, French Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon speaks during a news conference in Paris, France on the eleventh day of a nationwide lockdown seeking to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
In this photo taken on March 28, French Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon speaks during a news conference in Paris, France on the eleventh day of a nationwide lockdown seeking to halt the spread of the coronavirus. © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via Reuters
France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus hospital deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day.

The day’s tally brought the country’s death toll total to 7,560 since the epidemic began, top health official Jérôme Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 have died in hospital.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

