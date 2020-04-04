Skip to main content
Knife attack leaves two dead in French town of Romans-sur-Isère, mayor says

This photograph taken on December 3, 2019, shows the badge of a French police officer.
This photograph taken on December 3, 2019, shows the badge of a French police officer. © Denis Charlet, AFP
Two people were killed and four others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, the mayor said.

The attack took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers had queued, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval, who said that the assailant had been arrested.

One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.

France is currently in its third week of self-isolation because of Covid-19.

