Knife attack leaves two dead in French town of Romans-sur-Isère, mayor says
Two people were killed and four others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, the mayor said.
The attack took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers had queued, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval, who said that the assailant had been arrested.
One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.
France is currently in its third week of self-isolation because of Covid-19.
