Week in Review: Cyberattacks capitalise on the coronavirus and why is Covid-19 more deadly for men?

As much of the world remains on lockdown, FRANCE 24 takes a look at the rise in cyberattacks as nations struggle to deal with a health emergency; the complications from coronavirus that can last a lifetime; the wildlife returning to major cities as residents stay indoors; and why are more men than women dying from Covid-19?

Coronavirus: Why do more men die of Covid-19 than women?

As the world faces the most serious public health crisis in a century, scientists and medical professionals are scrambling to understand who is most vulnerable to Covid-19 and why. But one clear trend is emerging: Men are much more likely to die from the disease than women.

For some survivors, coronavirus complications can last a ‘lifetime’

As the number of worldwide confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb, the number of recoveries is more than four times the death toll. But medical experts told FRANCE 24 that Covid-19 can cause severe long-term damage to the lungs, heart, brain and other organs – and that for some patients, these complications may be permanent.

A French homeless shelter adapts quickly, but not adequately, to lockdown

Social workers handling precarious populations have been forced to adapt quickly, often with little guidance and resources, to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. A receptionist at a reception centre in Normandy recounts his stressful days shortly after France went into a nationwide lockdown last month.

As coronavirus creeps into French care homes, a 'tsunami' of deaths goes unreported

Long a neglected branch of French healthcare, care homes for the elderly are accustomed to working in the shadows, their losses unremarked. As the coronavirus pandemic spreads like wildfire, they are bracing for a “bloodbath” – the full scale of which may never be known.

French politicians accuse US of buying up Chinese face masks bound for France

A number of French politicians this week accused the US of buying up Chinese face masks previously ordered by France to cope with the coronavirus crisis. But a senior US official on Thursday denied the reports, maintaining they were "completely false”.

Greek hotels to become shelters for asylum-seekers amid virus fears

As Covid-19 claims more lives around the world, NGOs are sounding the alarm over the conditions inside overcrowded migrant camps on Greece’s islands. While the European Union is pledging more funding and the use of empty holiday accommodation to enforce “social distancing” for migrants, questions remain over whether enough is being done.

In pictures: Weeks into coronavirus lockdown, Paris adapts to a new way of life

Parisians and others are adapting to a new way of life as a country-wide lockdown against the coronavirus outbreak entered its second week on March 30. Normally crowded tourist landmarks are eerily deserted while police and joggers have taken over the mostly empty streets.

Empty skies: How coronavirus has crippled air travel

From Europe to Asia to North America, the skies have been unusually empty of commercial aircraft in recent weeks as countries close borders and enforce travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing airlines worldwide to ground most of their fleets.

Sweden: Europe’s lockdown exception

With billions across the world under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, one country stands almost alone. In Sweden, daily life has been continuing largely as normal as authorities have taken a radically different approach to tackling the virus.

Pumas in Santiago: Wildlife takes to cities amid coronavirus lockdown

For the second time in a little over a week, a wild puma was spotted roaming the streets of the Chilean capital, Santiago, on Wednesday night. With the city under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, wildlife experts say the animals are taking advantage of the empty streets to search for food.

Week No. 3: Migrants, undocumented workers and a rise in child abuse

With France in its third week of lockdown due to coronavirus, FRANCE 24 brings you four reports showing how the crisis has disrupted the lives of us all, including the most vulnerable.

Niger’s President Issoufou warns coronavirus could kill millions in Africa

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou discussed the Covid-19 pandemic that is spreading across the whole African continent, calling for a "Marshall Plan" from the international community to help African countries face the unprecedented health crisis.

Cyberattacks on the rise in the wake of Covid-19

Governments around the world are using tracing strategies to identify suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 and to understand how the virus is spreading. A cybersecurity consultant and an expert in the field of social engineering tells us about the increase in cyberattacks on companies and NGOs as well as regular citizens.

French city of Lyon launches fashion film festival

Over the last decade, fashion films have become a cinematographic sub-category in their own right. The genre raises questions that are now being studied at art schools: Are fashion films just a new form of advertising, or standalone works of art?

Special programme: Confinement, France's new normal

A lockdown has been in place in France since March 17, ringing in a new way of life for many of us – as well as a certain amount of frustration and worry. How have people across France adapted to this new reality?

Culture in confinement #2

As FRANCE 24's culture team continue to explore how to bring you television from their homes, we offer ideas on how you can live a cultural life from your sofa, starting with some art from people drawing their ideal ideas of confinement. We go on a virtual visit of museums around the world, including the Louvre and the Grand Palais in Paris, and check out the stand-up comedians trying to keep up morale.

The wave of solidarity in coronavirus-hit France

As France endures its third week of lockdown to fight the spread of covid-19, solidarity is stepping up a notch. From homemade face masks and protective shields to the distribution of meals to the most vulnerable, initiatives to help others are springing up throughout the country.

Sahel food insecurity: WFP warns coronavirus disrupting supplies

The coronavirus is affecting food distribution in Africa and putting countries in the Sahel in danger of shortages as Nigeria fights fake news on social media that spreads misinformation about Covid-19.

