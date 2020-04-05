Skip to main content
France reports 357 new coronavirus hospital deaths in 24-hour period

Issued on: Modified:

Members of the French civil protection service talk with an 18-year-old woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus in Paris, France on April 4, 2020.
Members of the French civil protection service talk with an 18-year-old woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus in Paris, France on April 4, 2020. REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER
Text by: FRANCE 24

France on Sunday reported 357 coronavirus deaths in hospital in 24 hours, a lower tally than in each of the previous two days, bringing the country's total death toll to 8,078.

The total death tally included 5,889 patients who died in hospital, and 2,189 people in old age homes and other medical facilities, a government statement said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

