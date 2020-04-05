France reports 357 new coronavirus hospital deaths in 24-hour period

Members of the French civil protection service talk with an 18-year-old woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus in Paris, France on April 4, 2020. REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER

France on Sunday reported 357 coronavirus deaths in hospital in 24 hours, a lower tally than in each of the previous two days, bringing the country's total death toll to 8,078.