France reports 357 new coronavirus hospital deaths in 24-hour period
France on Sunday reported 357 coronavirus deaths in hospital in 24 hours, a lower tally than in each of the previous two days, bringing the country's total death toll to 8,078.
The total death tally included 5,889 patients who died in hospital, and 2,189 people in old age homes and other medical facilities, a government statement said.
