FIFA urges clubs and players to find compromise on coronavirus-crisis wage reductions

FIFA has also recommended that players' contracts be extended until the end of the interrupted football seasons.

FIFA on Monday urged clubs and players to reach agreement on wage reductions to protect clubs suffering financial damage because of the coronavirus crisis, sources said.

World football's governing body is also recommending that players' contracts be extended until the end of the interrupted football seasons and that the transfer window will not open until that time.

The call from FIFA comes as Premier League clubs are locked in talks with players and their representatives about taking pay cuts.

FIFA is drawing up guidelines for clubs and associations, to deal with complaints and appeals over wage cuts for players.



This comes as many clubs asked players to reduce their wages, amid the suspension of all major football leagues due to the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/wyiH5AUxNf — BFM News (@NewsBFM) April 6, 2020

