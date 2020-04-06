France heading for wost post-war downturn, finance minister warns
France will likely see its worst post-war economic downturn this year, far surpassing the -2.2% slump seen in 2009 after the global financial crisis, its finance minister said on Monday.
"We will probably be at more than the -2.2% in 2009. That shows the magnitude of the economic shock we are facing," Le Maire told the Senate in a hearing by teleconference.
The government estimated last month in an emergency budget update that the economy would contract 1% this year, but has since indicated that it would have to revise that figure.
