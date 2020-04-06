Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

France heading for wost post-war downturn, finance minister warns

Issued on: Modified:

File photo of French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire
File photo of French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire © François Mori, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France will likely see its worst post-war economic downturn this year, far surpassing the -2.2% slump seen in 2009 after the global financial crisis, its finance minister said on Monday.

Advertising

"We will probably be at more than the -2.2% in 2009. That shows the magnitude of the economic shock we are facing," Le Maire told the Senate in a hearing by teleconference.

The government estimated last month in an emergency budget update that the economy would contract 1% this year, but has since indicated that it would have to revise that figure.

(REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.