France heading for wost post-war downturn, finance minister warns

France will likely see its worst post-war economic downturn this year, far surpassing the -2.2% slump seen in 2009 after the global financial crisis, its finance minister said on Monday.

"We will probably be at more than the -2.2% in 2009. That shows the magnitude of the economic shock we are facing," Le Maire told the Senate in a hearing by teleconference.

The government estimated last month in an emergency budget update that the economy would contract 1% this year, but has since indicated that it would have to revise that figure.

(REUTERS)

