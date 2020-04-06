Skip to main content
Germany outlines plan for scaling back coronavirus lockdown

An employee of Zender Germany GmbH textile company, an automotive supplier in Osnabrueck, Germany, works on April 6, 2020, on the production of protective masks to be used amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An employee of Zender Germany GmbH textile company, an automotive supplier in Osnabrueck, Germany, works on April 6, 2020, on the production of protective masks to be used amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. © Friso Gentsch, AFP
Germany has drawn up a list of measures, including an obligation to wear masks in public, limits on public gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, that officials think should allow life to return to normal after the lockdown's scheduled end on April 19.

The proposals, contained in a draft action plan compiled by the Interior Ministry document and seen by Reuters on Monday, say the measures should be sufficient to keep the number of people infected by each person below one even as public life is allowed to gradually to resume.

For this to be possible, mechanisms will have to be in place to track more than 80% of people an infected person had contact with within 24 hours of diagnosis. In return, schools will be able to reopen on a regional basis and strict border controls will be relaxed, the paper said.

(REUTERS)

 

