Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill several in northern Cameroon

Members of the Cameroonian Rapid Intervention Force patrol the outskirts of Mosogo in the far north region of the country on March 21, 2019. Boko Haram jihadists have been active in the area since 2013. © Reinnier Kaze, AFP (file photo)

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said.