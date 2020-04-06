Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill several in northern Cameroon

Issued on: Modified:

Members of the Cameroonian Rapid Intervention Force patrol the outskirts of Mosogo in the far north region of the country on March 21, 2019. Boko Haram jihadists have been active in the area since 2013.
Members of the Cameroonian Rapid Intervention Force patrol the outskirts of Mosogo in the far north region of the country on March 21, 2019. Boko Haram jihadists have been active in the area since 2013. © Reinnier Kaze, AFP (file photo)
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said.

Advertising

"Two Boko Haram bombers blew themselves up at around 8pm" in the attack on Amchide, on the border with Nigeria, a policeman said Monday, while a local official said a village chief and two teenagers were among the dead.

(AFP)

 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.