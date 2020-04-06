Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill several in northern Cameroon
Issued on: Modified:
Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said.
Advertising
"Two Boko Haram bombers blew themselves up at around 8pm" in the attack on Amchide, on the border with Nigeria, a policeman said Monday, while a local official said a village chief and two teenagers were among the dead.
(AFP)
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe