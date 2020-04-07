Skip to main content
After signs of slowing, Spain sees rise in coronavirus deaths

A worker walks past coffins, most of them containing the bodies of Covid-19 victims, in the parking of a funeral parlour in Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS - NACHO DOCE
The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight to reach a total of 13,798.

That compared to 637 people who died during the previous 24 hours in the nation with the second highest toll of fatalities in the world from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total cases rose to 140,510 on Tuesday from 135,032 on Monday, the health ministry said.

(REUTERS)

 

