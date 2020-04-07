Skip to main content
Australian court overturns conviction of Cardinal Pell for child sex abuse

Issued on:

FILE PHOTO: Cardinal George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican, June 29, 2017.
FILE PHOTO: Cardinal George Pell attends a news conference at the Vatican, June 29, 2017. © REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Australia's highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pell's conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.

In a unanimous ruling, the High Court found that the jury in Pell's trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" as to Cardinal Pell's guilt. The court's seven judges ordered that the convictions be quashed and verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, meaning Pell cannot be retried on the charges.

The cardinal began serving a six-year sentence a year ago for the alleged assaults, which the plaintiff said took place place when Pell was archbishop of the city of Melbourne.

Pell, who had denied the charges but did not take the stand at trial, was the highest ranked Catholic official worldwide to have been jailed for child sex offences. 

