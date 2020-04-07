Coronavirus: Life in lockdown around the world

People around the world have been placed in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, a number of countries have taken measures to slow its course. From social distancing to total lockdowns and curfews, people across the globe are having to adapt to a new way of life. FRANCE 24 spoke to people from Miami, Dakar, Rio de Janeiro and elsewhere to find out how they are spending their time in lockdown.

Advertising Read more

Chimère lives in Dakar, Senegal, Arez in Iraqi, Kurdistan and Fleur in Pisa, Italy. Though they may come from very different places they are now living a shared experience: like an estimated three billion people on the planet, they are now living under some sort of lockdown measures.

They and others spoke to FRANCE 24 about how these restrictions on their liberty have changed their lives, how they keep themselves active and entertained, and what they have learnt from their time confined to their homes.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe