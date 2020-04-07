France's Covid pandemic has not yet peaked, says health minister

France has not yet reached the peak of its Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Tuesday.

"We are still in a worsening phase of the pandemic," Véran told broadcaster BFM TV. He also said that the country's lockdown would last as long as necessary.

France's coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities - at almost 9,000 - sped up again after several days of slowing.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

