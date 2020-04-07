France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes

A coffin is delivered at a retirement home in Paris where 16 residents have died sine the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

France officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

During a news conference Jérôme Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals had risen by nine percent in a day to a cumulative total of 7,091.

But he added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 10,328 from 8,911 on Monday.

Those increasingly alarming figures from care homes mean the rate of increase in the total number of fatalities rose to 16 percent, up from 10 percent on Monday and seven percent the day before.

France, which has been in lockdown since March 17, is now giving a daily combined toll of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes. Previously it had only given the hospital toll on a daily basis.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

