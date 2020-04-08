Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Bernie Sanders ends White House bid, leaving Joe Biden as likely nominee

Issued on: Modified:

Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his 2020 White House campaign.
Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his 2020 White House campaign. © Gretchen Ertl, REUTERS
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, hiscampaign said in a statement, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to challenge President Donald Trump as the Democratic nominee.

Advertising

Sanders saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind his rival.

His withdrawal makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

The Vermont senator plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday.

Sanders initially exceeded sky-high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October on the campaign trail.

But he found himself unable to convert unwavering support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination amid “electability” fears fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be palatable to general election voters.

The 78-year-old senator began his latest White House bid facing questions about whether he could win back the supporters who chose him four years ago as an insurgent alternative to the party establishment’s choice, Hillary Clinton.

Despite winning 22 states in 2016, there were no guarantees he’d be a major presidential contender this cycle, especially as the race’s oldest candidate.

Sanders, though, used strong polling and solid fundraising — collected almost entirely from small donations made online — to more than quiet early doubters.

Like the first time, he attracted widespread support from young voters and was able to make new inroads within the Hispanic community, even as his appeal with African Americans remained small. 

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

 

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.