France reports 541 new coronavirus hospital deaths in 24 hours

Nurses take care of patients infected by Covid-19 at a clinic in Bagnolet, near Paris, on April 8, 2020.
Nurses take care of patients infected by Covid-19 at a clinic in Bagnolet, near Paris, on April 8, 2020. © Ludovic Marin, AFP
France’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 10,869, health officials said Wednesday, announcing a further 541 fatalities at French hospitals over the most recent 24-hour period.

Jérôme Salomon, head of the public health authority, told reporters that there were now 7,148 people in intensive care at hospitals across France, a net increase of 17 from the day earlier, the lowest increase recorded in recent weeks.

Salomon said he was unable to give a tally for the country's nursing homes, which account for more than 30% of total fatalities, due to "technical

problems".

France, which has been in lockdown since March 17, had recently begun giving a daily combined toll of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

