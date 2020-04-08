Welsh rugby players take 25% pay cut

Wales' captain Alun Wyn Jones is among the players who will take a 25% cut in salary

London (AFP)

Players at Wales' four regions earning more than £25,000 (28,566 euros) will take a 25% pay cut until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Wednesday.

The season for squad members at the Scarlets, the Ospreys, the Cardiff Blues and the Dragons was put on hold at the end of February following the COVID-19 outbreak.

"For our professional players in particular this has been a really tough decision, they are at the very sharp end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost," WRU chairman Martyn Phillips said in a statement.

"But they are in the midst of short careers, many in the prime of those careers and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they won't have planned for."

