UK's Johnson moved out of intensive care, 'in extremely good spirits'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent three nights in intensive care receiving treatment.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from the Covid-19 disease, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," the spokesman said.

"He is in extremely good spirits," the spokesman added.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he has since spent three nights receiving treatment.

