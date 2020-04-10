Skip to main content
France reports 987 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll tops 13,000

French Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon gives a daily update about France's coronavirus situation.
French Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon gives a daily update about France's coronavirus situation. © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via Reuters
France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.

The new deaths – including 554 in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes – brought the total toll in France to 13,197 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

A child aged under 10 infected with COVID-19 died, but Salomon said that the causes of the death were “multiple”. In better news, Salomon said there were now 62 fewer people in intensive care, continuing a trend first seen on Thursday.

