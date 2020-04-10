Skip to main content
Italy’s coronavirus death toll rises by 570 as new cases decline slightly

Issued on:

Italy currently has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world.
Italy currently has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world. © Piero Cruciatti, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.



The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths, which are no longer accelerating but are still not falling steeply.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 18,849, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 147,577, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3,497 people in intensive care on Friday against 3,605 on Thursday—a seventh consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 30,455 were declared recovered against 28,470 a day earlier.

(REUTERS)

