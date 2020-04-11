France reports 353 new Covid-19 hospital deaths as number of ICU patients continues to decline

French rescue team wearing protective suits carry a patient on a stretcher from Mulhouse hospital before a helicopter transport as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 23, 2020. Picture taken March 23, 2020.

Altogether France on Saturday reported 635 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, as the number of patients in intensive care fell for the third day in a row.

The new deaths – including 353 in hospitals and 282 in nursing homes – brought the total toll in France to 13,832 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. The total of 635 new deaths was about one-third lower than for the previous 24 hours.

The total number of patients in intensive care declined for the third consecutive day, declining by 121 on Saturday, compared to 62 on Friday and 82 on Thursday.

“A very high epidemic plateau seems to be taking shape,” said Salomon. Nevertheless, he said, “It is imperative that we continue to be vigilant, mobilized and careful... I can't say it enough, especially on this long, sunny weekend: staying home is the best way to save lives.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

