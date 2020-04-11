Missing journalist found murdered in Mexico's south

Members of the press protest against the murder of their colleague Maria Helena Ferral in the east of Mexico last month

Advertising Read more

Mexico City (AFP)

A Mexican journalist who disappeared over a week ago in the southern state of Guerrero was found dead close to where his family last saw him, the local prosecutor said Saturday.

Forensic tests on human remains in the seaside resort of Acapulco were identified as belonging to Victor Fernando Alvarez, who disappeared on April 2.

He is thus confirmed as the second journalist to be murdered in Mexico this year following Maria Elena Ferral, who was shot dead by two assailants on motorbikes when getting into her car in the eastern state of Veracruz last month.

The Guerrero human rights commission called on authorities to investigate Alvarez's murder and to bring those responsible to justice.

Mexico is notoriously dangerous for the press with more tha 100 reporters murdered since 2000.

Last year, 10 journalists were murdered in Mexico, according to the Reporters Without Borders NGO.

© 2020 AFP