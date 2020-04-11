Skip to main content
US records more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, a new world high

Refrigerated tractor trailers serve as temporary morgues outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on April 10, 2020.
Refrigerated tractor trailers serve as temporary morgues outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on April 10, 2020. © Caitlin Ochs, Reuters
The United States on Friday become the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

America is also approaching half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 496,535 as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), an increase of 35,098 in the past 24 hours.

