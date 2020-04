Live: France's Macron makes third primetime TV address on Covid-19 crisis

French President Macron during his March 16, 2020, address. © Éric Gaillard, Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the nation on Monday in his third speech on the country’s efforts to try to contain and halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Macron is widely expected to announce an extension to the country’s almost one-month-long lockdown while outlining how the country will recover from the crisis. Click on the player above to watch his speech live.